Make Omelets Easy By Pouring Those Eggs Right In Your Waffle Iron

Starting your morning with an omelet is a great way to build up your energy for the day. The meal packs in the protein with eggs, and you can also add meat, cheese, and vegetables to get even more vitamins and nutrients. When making the perfect omelet, recipes require pouring the eggy mixture into a pan and cooking it on the stovetop. Instead of getting out a frying pan, one other kitchen tool can help you cook up the perfect omelet: The waffle iron.

As your waffle iron preheats, mix up your eggs and desired omelet fillings in a separate bowl with a whisk or fork. Once the iron has heated up, brush over the inner surface of the waffle iron with a little bit of butter or oil to prevent any sticking. Pour the mix into the iron, close the lid, and allow it to cook. You'll know the omelet waffle is ready to eat once the eggs are firm with no runniness.