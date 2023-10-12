The Fizzy Ingredient You Need For Fluffy, Restaurant-Worthy Waffles

Are you looking for a way to turn your flat, soggy waffles into fluffy, crispy perfection? As far as homemade breakfast foods go, waffles are relatively easy to make and are always a big hit at family brunches — if they turn out right. The secret to making your go-to waffle recipe extra fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside is one unexpected ingredient: sparkling water. The carbonation in fizzy water creates air pockets in the batter, making your waffles incredibly airy and delicious.

Sparkling water is the perfect leavening agent for Belgian waffles, which are thicker, taller, and have deeper pockets than regular waffles. Simply add it to your wet ingredients (milk, butter, eggs, and vanilla). In just a few minutes of cooking in the waffle maker, you'll have deliciously airy waffles waiting to be topped with your favorite syrup, ice cream, chocolate chips, or whatever yummy toppings you prefer.