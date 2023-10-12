Brush Your Thanksgiving Turkey With Mayo For The Juiciest Golden Roast

Out of all the best Thanksgiving recipes, finding a trustworthy preparation technique for your one and only holiday turkey is crucial. If this isn't your first time hosting the late November celebration, there's a strong chance you've tried your fair share of techniques when it comes to seasoning this highly anticipated meaty centerpiece. Next to wet or dry brining which involves submerging your turkey in a flavorful liquid or allowing your herb-covered bird to rest in cold storage, both techniques can take multiple days of preparation.

For home chefs looking for a new way to level up the flavor and moisture of their Thanksgiving turkey, mayonnaise is the solution. If you can't imagine basting your turkey in anything but residual turkey juice and butter, swapping in mayo reduces the time you're expected to babysit that holiday bird. Not only that, but in covering your turkey with mayonnaise, you're locking in all of that delicious juice, which means basting isn't required. Even if you don't necessarily love a smear of mayonnaise on your favorite sandwiches, that nuanced mayonnaise flavor disappears during the roasting process. When seasoned properly, this creamy, fat-filled spread works to provide you with delicious golden skin and tender meat. Now that you know all the benefits of using mayo on your next roasted turkey, what does the step-by-step preparation look like?