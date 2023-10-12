Brush Your Thanksgiving Turkey With Mayo For The Juiciest Golden Roast
Out of all the best Thanksgiving recipes, finding a trustworthy preparation technique for your one and only holiday turkey is crucial. If this isn't your first time hosting the late November celebration, there's a strong chance you've tried your fair share of techniques when it comes to seasoning this highly anticipated meaty centerpiece. Next to wet or dry brining which involves submerging your turkey in a flavorful liquid or allowing your herb-covered bird to rest in cold storage, both techniques can take multiple days of preparation.
For home chefs looking for a new way to level up the flavor and moisture of their Thanksgiving turkey, mayonnaise is the solution. If you can't imagine basting your turkey in anything but residual turkey juice and butter, swapping in mayo reduces the time you're expected to babysit that holiday bird. Not only that, but in covering your turkey with mayonnaise, you're locking in all of that delicious juice, which means basting isn't required. Even if you don't necessarily love a smear of mayonnaise on your favorite sandwiches, that nuanced mayonnaise flavor disappears during the roasting process. When seasoned properly, this creamy, fat-filled spread works to provide you with delicious golden skin and tender meat. Now that you know all the benefits of using mayo on your next roasted turkey, what does the step-by-step preparation look like?
How to use mayo to create one deliciously juicy Thanksgiving turkey
If your ultimate goal in preparing this year's Thanksgiving feast is to learn how to make the perfect roast turkey, it's time to try a new method and bust out that jar of mayonnaise. The quintessential holiday bird is loaded with flavor and bursting with juice, and luckily, all you need to achieve these results is a solid helping of mayonnaise and some trusted herbs and spices. To make this flavorful shield, use at least 1 cup of mayo for every 10 pounds of turkey. Combine mayonnaise with your choice of seasonings, and spread it on your pat-dried turkey. Depending on what balance of flavors you're after, add some lemon zest and even some red pepper flakes or diced chipotle chilies for a delightful pinch of heat.
When it comes to cooking, you can either roast your turkey at a low temperature and then increase it toward the end or start at a high temperature and gradually decrease it throughout the roasting process. While using mayonnaise to season and add moisture to your beloved foul is relatively straightforward, there are some additional tips worth remembering when using this method.
Consider these factors when a mayo-roasted turkey is on your upcoming holiday menu
Now that you're armed and ready to make a mayonnaise-roasted turkey, taking care throughout the preparation process is essential. Since you don't need to worry about basting, make sure you take a few extra minutes to cover the entire surface area of your turkey, including the inside cavity. The breast area needs to have a uniform layer of mayo to roast evenly. Since the primary goal is to achieve a perfectly juicy bird, you may even want to pull back the skin of the breasts and thighs and add an additional layer of your mayonnaise mixture to lock in that necessary moisture. To increase the flavor of your Thanksgiving bird, stuff the cavity of your turkey with aromatics to help transmit some of those savory flavors.
Regardless of what temperature protocol you decide to follow when roasting, keep a roll of aluminum foil handy in case your turkey browns too quickly and needs to be tent-covered. When the internal temperature hits 165 F, allow your bird to rest before slicing. Thanks to every sandwich lover's favorite condiment, your finished product should be perfectly golden and extra juicy. Instead of using various brining methods or melted butter this year, try mayonnaise and experience how this thick and creamy spread can transform your next holiday turkey.