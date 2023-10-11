What's The Best Type Of Meat To Use For Dirty Rice?

There's debate over whether ground pork or ground beef is truly the "authentic" addition to dirty rice. However, both appear to be fairly widely used — and each protein has its own merits.

Pork is already pervasive in Cajun cooking, making it an obvious choice — pork and pork byproducts feature in jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, and many more classic Cajun recipes. While pork in Cajun recipes typically comes in the form of andouille sausage – spicy cased meat made with the stomach and intestine of pigs — ground pork or pork sausage is ideal for dirty rice specifically; adding slices of andouille to dirty rice will make it more of a jambalaya (though jambalaya, for the record, does have quite a few extra ingredients beyond dirty rice, including the addition of tomatoes and a different array of herbs). Ground pork is also often cheaper than ground beef, making it the frugal option.

Beef is a little less common in Cajun cooking, but the protein still makes an appearance in some recipes. Beef will impart a slightly different flavor to the rice; it's not as mild as pork, so the finished dish will be a little deeper in flavor. Beef is also a darker meat than pork, which will give the finished rice a richer brown appearance. If beef is what's in your fridge, we say use it — dirty rice is all about using what you have on hand.