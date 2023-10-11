You Can't Cook Meat In A Dishwasher, Can You?

When cooking meat, most people turn to tried-and-true methods like grilling, roasting, or pan-frying. But what if there was a rather unconventional yet surprisingly effective way to prepare your favorite cuts of meat that relied on the same appliance you trust to clean your dishes? That's right, you can indeed cook meat in a dishwasher. Although it might sound unorthodox, cooking meat this way has gained a quirky reputation for producing tender results. At a fundamental level, your dishwasher and oven are both appliances that essentially function as insulated chambers suited for high heat.

You'll find several tutorial-style videos on YouTube showing this method in action. "Inside Edition" featured a segment on how to cook steak in the dishwasher. According to guest chef Michelle Doll, the key is to put the protein in an airtight, vacuum-sealed bag before tossing it into the dishwasher with the plates. "It's going to cook in its own juices and kind of concentrate the flavor," she said. Another clip on the "Cook With Meat" YouTube channel gives an up-close look at how to cook a bone-in ribeye steak in the dishwasher. You can vacuum seal it yourself or savvily purchase an already-vacuum-packed steak and pop it in the dishwasher for a 90-minute wash cycle. When it comes to finishing your meat, you can achieve crave-worthy browning by searing it on both sides in a ripping-hot skillet with some butter for basting at the end.