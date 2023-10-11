What Is Texas Pie And How Did It Get Its Name?

Texas is one state that has gained a reputation for its multitude of Southern food delights. While there may be some truth to the saying "everything is bigger in Texas," next to the state's geographical landscape, large cowboy hats, and sense of pride felt among Texans, this Southern state is also known for producing a multitude of flavorful dishes. Besides brisket, chicken fried steak, and pecan pie, there's one ubiquitous dessert that may have those living outside the Lone Star state scratching their heads in wonder.

Texas pie is a blend of Texans' favorite desserts all in one. Infusing elements of traditional pie, cobbler, and crumble in an easy-to-prepare yet satisfying dessert, Texas pie is loaded with a small list of common, pantry-specific ingredients and comes together in a snap. This statewide dessert is generally composed of 1 can of cherry pie filling and 1 can of crushed pineapple. After these two sweet ingredients are mixed together and poured into a baking dish, a box of dry cake mix is sprinkled on top. That's followed by pecans, shredded coconut, and a generous pour of melted butter.

But beyond the shelf-stable ingredients of this layered dessert, why did this cobbler-style pie garner a name exclusive to the bounds of the Texas border?