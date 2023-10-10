The Muffin Tin Hack For Perfectly Tiny Taco Salads

Making meals for a crowd isn't always easy. Besides having to cook so much food, it can be difficult to create a dish everyone will love. If you're starting dinner with salad, how can you be sure that everyone will love all of the toppings? One option is to create tiny, single-serving salad cups that guests can enjoy, which allows you to use different toppings for variation. The perfect option here is to serve taco salads in tiny tortilla cups that can be made from a muffin tin.

Besides being a conversation starter, mini taco salads are a way to make sure every guest gets what they want. You can leave the meat or hot peppers off if guests have dietary restrictions or don't love spicy food. Or, you can set out a salad bar for guests to fill the tortilla cups themselves. (Just make sure you keep everything cold.)