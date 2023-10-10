What Makes Moroccan Potato Cakes Unique?
The streets of Marrakech form a maze of warm-colored stone, geometric archways, and bustling markets. The chaotic and charming capital of Morocco weaves heavy scents of orange blossom and saffron, but another aroma also hangs in the air. Tucked amidst the colorful corners of this city and many others throughout Morocco is the unmistakable smell of street food. One such street food you may encounter here is Maakouda Batata.
Maakouda Batata is a Moroccan potato cake or fritter traditionally made with mashed potato, a mixture of spices, garlic, and fresh chopped herbs. It is then deep-fried in oil and served crispy and warm. (Fried potato cakes of a similar fashion are found internationally, such as potato chops in India, potato farls in Ireland, or Rårakor in Sweden.)
What makes Maakouda Batata distinct is that their shape can resemble a circular patty or beignet. They are also commonly used as a filling between khobz or Moroccan bread slices. Crispy, fluffy, and deliciously spiced, these Moroccan potato cakes are a testament to the country's warmth and liveliness.
Taste and pairings
Maakouda Batata is usually made from mashed potatoes, although some recipes will use grated potatoes for their appearance. The potatoes are mixed with gently fried garlic and onion before the spices (which can include turmeric or cumin), along with fresh chopped cilantro, are folded in with pepper and salt. This gives the cakes a warm and tangy but slightly light disposition.
Eggs are then mixed into the potato mix, and the cakes are covered in flour before being fried. This results in a potato cake that's tender and fluffy on the inside but crispy and crunchy on the outside.
Maakouda Batata can be eaten as a snack, an appetizer, or a side for tagine. It's also popular to find these potato cakes inside small baguettes with fresh coriander, tomatoes, or lettuce. It is also eaten alongside Harira, a Moroccan food typically eaten by observant Muslims during Ramadan.
The story of Maakouda Batata
Maakouda Batata is also known as Maaqouda, maqouda, or المعقودة in Arabic. While this potato cake can be found throughout Morocco, it is also beloved across the Maghreb region. This North African region includes Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, and Morocco. (There is some debate about whether the dish actually originated from Algeria or Tunisia (where it's enjoyed in a large pie shape).)
There is also discussion of whether the first settlers to the Moroccan area, the Berbers, introduced Maakouda to the region some 2,000 years ago. However, the Maakouda Batata's journey to Morocco is intrinsically tied to the production of potatoes and the introduction of potatoes to North Africa. Potatoes in Morocco are believed to have been established before the French protectorate in 1910, while Algeria was cultivating potatoes back in the mid-1800s — a long time after the Berbers first inhabited the area.
The origins of Maakouda Batata may never be uncovered, but that doesn't stop the enjoyment of this delicious cake. If you happen to be venturing to Morroco, seek out Maakouda Batata at a local market or try it at a restaurant. This potato cake is just too good to pass up.