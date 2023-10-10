What Makes Moroccan Potato Cakes Unique?

The streets of Marrakech form a maze of warm-colored stone, geometric archways, and bustling markets. The chaotic and charming capital of Morocco weaves heavy scents of orange blossom and saffron, but another aroma also hangs in the air. Tucked amidst the colorful corners of this city and many others throughout Morocco is the unmistakable smell of street food. One such street food you may encounter here is Maakouda Batata.

Maakouda Batata is a Moroccan potato cake or fritter traditionally made with mashed potato, a mixture of spices, garlic, and fresh chopped herbs. It is then deep-fried in oil and served crispy and warm. (Fried potato cakes of a similar fashion are found internationally, such as potato chops in India, potato farls in Ireland, or Rårakor in Sweden.)

What makes Maakouda Batata distinct is that their shape can resemble a circular patty or beignet. They are also commonly used as a filling between khobz or Moroccan bread slices. Crispy, fluffy, and deliciously spiced, these Moroccan potato cakes are a testament to the country's warmth and liveliness.