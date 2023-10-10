The Intriguing Origins Of Bear Claw Pastries

Bear claws are the quintessential breakfast buffet pastry. If there's a hotel in the United States that doesn't serve them, we've yet to find it. It's easy to see why bear claws hold such appeal to the grab-and-go breakfaster, packing rich, sweet flavors into a portable yeast-raised puff pastry shell. The fact that it's shaped like an adorable paw only makes it better. Though traditionally stuffed with almond paste accompanied by a sprinkling of almond slices on top, bear claws work with just about any sweet filling you can think of, including fruit, jam, nuts, and cream cheese.

According to a decades-old survey of regional American dialects, the use of the term "bear claw" to specifically describe a type of pastry is more common west of the Mississippi (per The Atlantic). It is particularly prominent in California, which makes sense, as the Golden State is widely believed to be the origin point of bear claw pastries.

American bear claws are related to pastries from Denmark known as kamme, meaning "combs," and they first appeared in California in the early 20th century. A bakery menu printed in the Sacramento Star on March 13, 1914, lists bear claws being sold for five cents by a German bakery — cleverly named "The German Bakery" — owned by J.L. Geibel. By the next year, bear claws were on the breakfast menu at Hamburger's Los Angeles, which was then the largest department store west of Chicago.