What Exactly Is Mumbo Sauce And Where Does It Come From?

If you've ever been to Washington D.C., you may have had the opportunity to sample mumbo sauce. It's no mumbo jumbo — the tangy condiment is a regional favorite that locals in the area swear by. While it may not have reached the national appeal of other sauces like ketchup and mustard, mumbo sauce is a popular concoction that's worth trying if you're in the area. The sauce is known for its versatility and can jazz up a variety of dishes.

For instance, mumbo sauce is popular with Asian food in the city. Consider dipping egg rolls in the sauce or drizzling it on some barbecue to give smoked meat some added flavor. And for a new take on fries or tots, consider substituting ketchup for mumbo sauce. It resembles the tomato-based sauce, but mumbo spice is more complex and spicier.

As with any condiment, it's only limited by your imagination. But, for those curious to try it, you may be wondering what exactly gives mumbo sauce its unique characteristics.