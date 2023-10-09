What Exactly Is Mumbo Sauce And Where Does It Come From?
If you've ever been to Washington D.C., you may have had the opportunity to sample mumbo sauce. It's no mumbo jumbo — the tangy condiment is a regional favorite that locals in the area swear by. While it may not have reached the national appeal of other sauces like ketchup and mustard, mumbo sauce is a popular concoction that's worth trying if you're in the area. The sauce is known for its versatility and can jazz up a variety of dishes.
For instance, mumbo sauce is popular with Asian food in the city. Consider dipping egg rolls in the sauce or drizzling it on some barbecue to give smoked meat some added flavor. And for a new take on fries or tots, consider substituting ketchup for mumbo sauce. It resembles the tomato-based sauce, but mumbo spice is more complex and spicier.
As with any condiment, it's only limited by your imagination. But, for those curious to try it, you may be wondering what exactly gives mumbo sauce its unique characteristics.
What is mumbo sauce?
If you're not living in Washington D.C. or Chicago, where it's also referred to as mambo sauce, you're unlikely to find mumbo sauce in local grocery stores. However, you can buy bottles of the sauce if you do live in those areas from chains like Target. For the rest of us, mumbo sauce can be shipped through online retailers like Amazon. Mumbo sauce became popular in both the nation's capital as well as the Windy City thanks to barbecue and takeout restaurants.
Mumbo sauce contains several different elements that come together to make the spicy, smokey sauce. White vinegar and citrus give the sauce a tart taste. Soy sauce and sugar help balance things out as well. You can use tomato base to form the base of the sauce, but some recipes also substitute ketchup in.
Finally, hot sauce gives mumbo sauce its signature kick. You shouldn't mistake it as just a spicy version of ketchup, though; mumbo sauce has its own flavor profile.
The history behind mumbo sauce
When it comes to the history behind mumbo sauce, both Chicago and Washington D.C. claim the sauce as their own. Although mumbo sauce originated in the Windy City, it wasn't long before it made the journey to D.C. Argia B. Collins Sr. first created the sauce to use at his barbecue rib shacks in Chicago in the 1940s. It wasn't long before it became a staple in the city. Collins' granddaughter explained the sauce's significance to the Chicago Tribue (via Sauce City), "The sauce is more than about barbecue, it's a cooking sauce. It was also a way to help build the Black community."
During the 1950s and 1960s, mumbo sauce became popular in D.C. as well. Capital City Mumbo Sauce became a major manufacturer of the sauce in the nation's capital, but the brand became the center of a lawsuit with Collins' family. The judge ruled that Capital City Mumbo Sauce couldn't use the name anymore, so the brand has since changed to Capital City Mambo Sauce.
However, mumbo sauce has expanded beyond just Capital City and Argia B. Collins' legacy, with variants made by several different chains. McDonald's even announced its own version of the sauce in October.
How is mumbo sauce made?
There are several recipes for mumbo (or mambo) sauce. The great thing about the mixture is that you can make it sweeter or spicier by subbing in more or less of a certain ingredient. For instance, if you want your mumbo sauce to be more syrupy, consider adding a larger amount of sugar. Likewise, add a generous amount of hot sauce to push up the heat.
If you're looking for inspiration on a solid mumbo sauce, consider making Daily Meal's mumbo sauce recipe by using many of the ingredients that you probably have in your pantry. You will need Spanish paprika, hot sauce, tabasco, white vinegar, sugar, and ketchup. Additionally, you'll need to add a few tablespoons of water. This will make your sauce thinner.
Making mumbo sauce is fairly easy. All you'll need to do is combine the ingredients and toss them in a saucepan on the stovetop. Heat until the sauce simmers and the ingredients are properly combined.
Mumbo sauce is a local hit
When it comes to the taste of mumbo sauce, the condiment has the consistency and color of a thinner ketchup. Depending on the exact recipe, mumbo sauce can be both sweet and tangy, which makes it a perfect accessory for fried food. Overall, those who've tried it seem to be fans of the sauce, making it a necessary part of their visits to both D.C. and Chicago. One person shared on Reddit, "Every time I came home to visit family, I ha[ve] to have wings and fried rice with mumbo sauce."
Likewise, everyone has their favorite bottled version of the sauce, with Argia B. Collins' sauce being a go-to for many. Another commented, "Argia B. Collins' version is the standard that all others are compared to."
Still, mumbo sauce can be a bit of an acquired taste. Not everyone gets the hype, and the quality of the sauce may vary from restaurant to restaurant. One person wrote on Reddit, "I tend to notice more restaurants have it too sweet. Where as my favorite is from a neighborhood carryout with just enough heat to balance out the other flavors."