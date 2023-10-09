What California's Food Additive Ban Means For Your Favorite Snacks
Many shoppers don't pay much attention to the packaged food for sale on supermarket shelves, but perhaps they should. According to U.S. News, nearly 60% of the food people buy in the United States contains additives such as preservatives, coloring, and flavoring agents. Even more concerning is that the United States is relatively more laid-back when it comes to regulating these food additives than other places such as Europe. The result is that some of the additives that make their way into food in the United States could actually be harmful to Americans' health. In California, however, Governor Gavin Newsom is determined not to let relaxed food additive regulations potentially hurt his constituents. He's signed a new bill that will ban toxic food additives within the state, making it the first in the nation to adopt this type of policy, which could set the stage for other states to follow suit.
The bill, which is called the California Food Safety Act, will come into effect starting in January of 2027. It focuses on banning the production, sale, and distribution of products containing four key ingredients: Brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and Red Dye No. 3.
How the bill affects your favorite foods
These additives are often found in processed foods. For example, brominated vegetable oil, which may affect thyroid function, is a common ingredient in fruity sodas or fruit punch. Potassium bromate could cause cancerous tumors and is typically featured in processed breads and tortillas. Propylparaben, used in the production of packaged muffins and cakes, may affect endocrine function. Meanwhile, Red Dye No. 3 may cause cancer and child behavioral issues and is found in candies such as Peeps, popsicles, and more.
Golden State residents worried about their favorite packaged products going away for good can seemingly breathe easy for now. California legislators claim that they won't be banning products altogether. Instead, they'll be requiring food manufacturers who make these products to remove the ingredients listed in the act from their foods. Manufacturers who don't adhere to these new regulations will be fined up to $5,000 for their first offense and up to $10,000 for each repeat offense.