What California's Food Additive Ban Means For Your Favorite Snacks

Many shoppers don't pay much attention to the packaged food for sale on supermarket shelves, but perhaps they should. According to U.S. News, nearly 60% of the food people buy in the United States contains additives such as preservatives, coloring, and flavoring agents. Even more concerning is that the United States is relatively more laid-back when it comes to regulating these food additives than other places such as Europe. The result is that some of the additives that make their way into food in the United States could actually be harmful to Americans' health. In California, however, Governor Gavin Newsom is determined not to let relaxed food additive regulations potentially hurt his constituents. He's signed a new bill that will ban toxic food additives within the state, making it the first in the nation to adopt this type of policy, which could set the stage for other states to follow suit.

The bill, which is called the California Food Safety Act, will come into effect starting in January of 2027. It focuses on banning the production, sale, and distribution of products containing four key ingredients: Brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and Red Dye No. 3.