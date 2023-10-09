Is It Ever Safe To Eat Wrinkled Potatoes?

A highly versatile vegetable, potatoes of all varieties are a staple in most home pantries. Many home chefs have encountered unsightly features on their potatoes, such as wrinkling. In such cases, it's best to avoid using these wrinkled spuds to prevent potential health risks. Changes in a potato's texture, including wrinkling, often indicate that the vegetable has started to deteriorate and should be discarded.

As potatoes spoil, the concentration of an alkaloid compound called solanine increases. According to Michigan State University Extension, consuming a large amount of potatoes rich in solanine elevates the risk of foodborne illness; this toxin can cause stomach upset, vomiting, and diarrhea when ingested in significant quantities. Moreover, solanine gives the potatoes an unpleasant taste that's hard to miss, making your usually delicious potatoes a bit off-putting in the flavor department. A wrinkled exterior and foul taste are among the various indicators that suggest potatoes should be thrown away.