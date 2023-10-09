Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Has Died

Michael Chiarello, the award-winning chef famous for hosting shows on Food Network and intertwining his Italian roots into a California-inspired menu, has died at age 61. His restaurant group, Gruppo Chiarello, announced the news in an October 7 press release. The esteemed chef died surrounded by friends and family on October 7 at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. He had spent the past week being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.

Chiarello's family released this statement: "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

The funeral will be a private affair, and the family has asked fans to respect their privacy during this challenging time. Instead of sending flowers, they request donations to Meals on Wheels.