Namelaka: The Japanese Chocolate Cream That Rivals Any Ganache

The next time you bake up a cake for a special occasion, hold off on making that chocolate ganache. Instead, wow your guests with the unique texture of namelaka. The Japanese gluten-free and egg-free cream will function almost the same as a chocolate ganache, making it the perfect way to top off your bake.

The melt-in-your-mouth consistency of namelaka is similar to a cross between a ganache and a mousse. Its smoothness ensures that it will spread across the top of your cake with a shiny finish, but it's thick enough that it will hold up on its own. The name itself even translates to "extremely creamy." The cream can be made using milk, dark, or white chocolate (which some say isn't actually chocolate) to create your desired flavor.

The sweet cream was invented by Japanese pastry chefs sometime in the early 1990s at the L'École Valrhona, which has a location in Tokyo. Though its invention happened in the kitchen of a pastry school, you don't need a culinary degree to make namelaka yourself. In fact, it only requires a few ingredients.