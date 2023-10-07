What Is Mashed Potato Squash And How Do You Cook With It?

Over 100 hundred known species of winter squash exist, but it's fairly unlikely that you'll find yourself faced with every single one at your local farm's market. There is, however, one that might catch your attention. Resembling a large white acorn, the mashed potato squash is an intriguing prospect for both the eyes and the stomach.

Also known as white acorn squash or botanically as Cucurbita pepo, the mashed potato squash gained its latter name from its appearance after being cooked. With off-white ivory skin and pale yellow flesh, the mashed potato squash is delicious, starchy, and soft.

The squash is best sliced in half and baked or roasted in the oven to achieve its prime consistency. This allows the firm flesh to break down into a soft, creamy texture that, once fluffed, looks and tastes surprisingly similar to mashed potatoes. You may have previously mistook this squash for an ornamental white pumpkin, but there's plenty more to discover beneath that creamy white skin.