What Temperature Do You Need To Cook Goose Meat To Eat It Safely?

Your goose is cooked — or is it? Goose may sound like an unusual protein at the dinner table, but this bird has long been a staple of holiday feasts, especially in Europe. It's a large, hearty bird with a richer, gamier flavor than chicken or turkey, and it roasts up beautifully for a Christmas goose dinner.

Cooking a large bird like a goose may seem daunting, but it's no more of a challenge than the average Thanksgiving turkey. Most go for an oven roast for goose preparation, as this is the most traditional way to prepare the dish, though seasonings and cook times may vary. Goose meat falls under the same food safety guidelines as other poultry; cooking the meat to 165 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit is the key, resulting in a safe-to-eat and tender bird.

While you can serve goose medium-rare (about 140-150 degrees Fahrenheit), much the same as other game birds like duck, this comes at possible risk of foodborne illness such as salmonella — so prepare and consume with caution.