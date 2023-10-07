What's The Difference Between Banana Bread And Banana Cake?

Accidentally forgetting about your bananas can lead to a mushy, overripe disaster on your countertop. But there is one good thing about bananas that have been left out too long: the prospect of a moist and delicious loaf of banana bread. Or perhaps you prefer banana cake instead, with a soft, buttery crumb and maybe a little glaze or frosting on top.

Is there actually a discernible difference between these two banana-forward baked goods? Yes! While banana bread and banana cake are very similar in recipe, they are indeed different. They vary in a few key areas: namely, shape, sugar content, and density. Banana bread is typically loaf-shaped, dense, and less sweet. Banana cake is often baked in a sheet pan or bundt pan, sweeter in flavor, and lighter and more "cakey" in texture. Both are made with mashed overripe bananas and a medley of other baked good ingredients, but the ratios and processes lend them their unique differences.