What's The Difference Between Banana Bread And Banana Cake?
Accidentally forgetting about your bananas can lead to a mushy, overripe disaster on your countertop. But there is one good thing about bananas that have been left out too long: the prospect of a moist and delicious loaf of banana bread. Or perhaps you prefer banana cake instead, with a soft, buttery crumb and maybe a little glaze or frosting on top.
Is there actually a discernible difference between these two banana-forward baked goods? Yes! While banana bread and banana cake are very similar in recipe, they are indeed different. They vary in a few key areas: namely, shape, sugar content, and density. Banana bread is typically loaf-shaped, dense, and less sweet. Banana cake is often baked in a sheet pan or bundt pan, sweeter in flavor, and lighter and more "cakey" in texture. Both are made with mashed overripe bananas and a medley of other baked good ingredients, but the ratios and processes lend them their unique differences.
Recipe variations between banana bread and cake
When it comes to influencing the texture of baked goods, baking soda and baking powder make all the difference. Baking soda, which interacts with the acidic ingredients in a recipe, will result in a denser, springier final product. Baking powder, which interacts with heat, makes things lighter, airier, and fluffier. Banana bread uses baking soda without baking powder, lending to its heavier and denser texture. Conversely, banana cake usually takes a combination of both baking soda and baking powder, so it's lighter.
Sugar, of course, makes a difference as well — less so with texture than taste. While banana bread typically contains less than 1 cup of sugar, banana cake can contain up to 1½ cups of a mix of white and brown sugars — and that's not even counting the sweeteners in any glaze or frostings that might go on top. Banana bread's less-sweet taste makes it an excellent candidate for a breakfast treat or a snack, while banana cake tends to fit more solidly in the category of dessert.
Ways to upgrade your banana treats
While a standard banana bread or banana cake is certainly delicious in its own right, adding some extra ingredients such as mix-ins or toppings can add that bit of extra flavor and flair. The classic mix-in is a healthy handful of chocolate chips, and they pair well in both banana bread and banana cake, especially when using bittersweet chocolate. The slight bitterness of the chips offsets the sweetness of the rest of the pastry, resulting in a nice balance.
For banana cake, adding a glaze or frosting to the top can double down on the dessert's sweetness. Using a cream cheese frosting can help add that touch of tang that keeps the cake from erring on the too-sweet side.
Chopped nuts also pair excellently with banana baked goods of all kinds. Walnuts and pecans are the classics, but macadamia nuts and even cashews will pair well flavor-wise, and add some much-appreciated crunch. Toast the nuts before incorporating them for a touch of deeper, roasted flavor.