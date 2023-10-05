For Delicious Homemade Mayo, A Whisk Is Really All You Need

Homemade mayo is fresh, glossy, and rich, especially if you use really good eggs. Store-bought mayo just can't compare with a good homemade version, and it's also the perfect way to use up leftover yolks from an egg white wash or meringue. It might be solidly in the category of things you didn't think you could make at home, but it's true — with nothing but egg yolks, oil, and a whisk, you could make mayo right now.

You don't even need fancy appliances. Using a blender, stand mixer, food processor, or immersion blender really cuts a lot of the work out of making large volumes of mayo, sure, but it's not required, especially when making a small batch. The difference between the immersion blender and the old-school whisk method is that you shouldn't dump all the ingredients in at the same time when whisking. You'll need to slowly drizzle the oil into the egg yolk as you whisk to allow it to emulsify properly.

With a whisk, you'll also have a lot more control than you would with blenders or food processors — enabling you to check and adjust the consistency throughout the process. And if you're incorporating seasonings, spices, or fresh herbs, you can more easily taste as you go too.

So grab a way bigger bowl than you think you need and a balloon whisk, and get whipping. Trust the process, and trust the whisk.