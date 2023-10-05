The Best Way To Reheat Lobster And Avoid Tough And Rubbery Meat

Lobster has a reputation for being luxurious and expensive. Its high cost and delicate nature makes it important to prepare with the utmost care, lest it turn rubbery and unappetizing. Cooking lobster can be a challenge for these reasons, but even more challenging than that initial preparation is trying to reheat pre-cooked lobster without overdoing it and ending up with a chewy mess.

If you're careful and gentle, though, you can still enjoy a warm lobster meal even after the shellfish has been cooked through once before. If it's a whole lobster or a lobster tail with its shell still on, the oven is key. Place the lobster belly-up in a baking dish or tray, doused with some butter to coat the meat and keep it moist and hydrated. Cover the lobster with foil to trap the steam, and bake it slowly at a low oven temperature so the meat cooks just through. You'll have lobster meat as tender as if it were freshly cooked.