The Best Way To Reheat Lobster And Avoid Tough And Rubbery Meat
Lobster has a reputation for being luxurious and expensive. Its high cost and delicate nature makes it important to prepare with the utmost care, lest it turn rubbery and unappetizing. Cooking lobster can be a challenge for these reasons, but even more challenging than that initial preparation is trying to reheat pre-cooked lobster without overdoing it and ending up with a chewy mess.
If you're careful and gentle, though, you can still enjoy a warm lobster meal even after the shellfish has been cooked through once before. If it's a whole lobster or a lobster tail with its shell still on, the oven is key. Place the lobster belly-up in a baking dish or tray, doused with some butter to coat the meat and keep it moist and hydrated. Cover the lobster with foil to trap the steam, and bake it slowly at a low oven temperature so the meat cooks just through. You'll have lobster meat as tender as if it were freshly cooked.
What if the lobster meat is shelled?
What if you're working with shelled lobster meat, rather than a lobster with the shell still on? If that's the case, turn to a skillet instead of the oven. Butter is the answer here as well; a few healthy tablespoons of butter helps keep the moisture locked into the meat as it heats. This also improves the mouthfeel by adding fat and imparting flavor. You can season the butter with aromatics, such as shallots, garlic, onion, or herbs. Or, add a touch of lemon for extra flavor.
Simmering lobster meat in warm butter will cook it gently. Just keep an eye on the heat level and watch the meat carefully so it doesn't begin to overcook or seize up. Also, keep in mind that this cooking method will cause the lobster to become a little greasy with butter, which may or may not work with what you plan to use the meat for.
Keep lobster cold for best results
If you don't mind eating leftover lobster cold, enjoying the precooked meat right from the refrigerator is the best way to ensure it won't accidentally overcook during the heating process. Cold lobster can be transformed easily into filling for a fresh lobster roll or incorporated into decadent salads with just a light amount of dressing and some greens. It's an excellent topping for gazpacho as well.
Cold lobster can also just be eaten plain with cocktail sauce, much like shrimp. It's a particularly refreshing dish on a warm summer's day.
Shelled, shredded lobster can be added directly into recipes such as mac and cheese, soups and stews, and pastas. The warmth of the cooked food gently heats the lobster and brings it up to temperature; just be mindful, especially with simmering soups, to keep the heat on low so the meat doesn't overcook in the hot liquid.