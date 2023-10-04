McDonald's And Wendy's Just Had A Lawsuit Against Them Dismissed Over False Advertising

Fast-food commercials showcasing thick and juicy hamburgers will continue to hit the airwaves and the internet. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that accused McDonald's and Wendy's of false advertising, CNN reported on October 4. U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez ruled in favor of the fast-food chains, arguing that McDonald's and Wendy's advertisements are no different than other companies' marketing tactics to create "visually appealing images."

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in May 2022, the plaintiff, Justin Chimienti, accused the two fast-food chains of misleading consumers by enlarging the size of their beef patties in advertisements, resulting in burgers appearing larger than they actually are. The lawsuit specifically called out the Wendy's Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger and the Dave's Single burger.

In his September 30 ruling, Gonzalez said that Chimienti "fails adequately to allege that a reasonable customer would likely be misled by them." Gonzalez also noted that fast-food chains' websites, including the Wendy's site, provide disclaimers about beef patties' weight and size.