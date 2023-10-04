The One Girl Scout Cookie Flavor You Won't Find In 2024

When the Raspberry Rally cookie was introduced to the lineup of delicious Girl Scout cookies in early 2023, many people were excited. For the Girl Scouts of the USA, this cookie seemed to symbolize a new direction for the organization as it announced that the Raspberry Rally was the first new cookie to be developed from an existing and popular cookie recipe (a Raspberry Rally is a Thin Mint with a different filling). It would also be the first to be sold exclusively online. However, despite the incredible popularity of the Raspberry Rally, the Girl Scouts confirmed with Today that it will not offer the flavor for the upcoming 2024 cookie season and will instead focus on classic cookie flavors like Thin Mint, Tagalog, and Samoa.

So, if the cookie was popular, what was the problem? As it turns out, Raspberry Rallies got too popular too fast. The organization was completely sold out of the cookie in March of 2023 despite only starting to offer the flavor two months prior. Some divisions ran out even earlier, like the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, which announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it was entirely out of Raspberry Rallies by the end of February. So it seems that even though Girl Scout cookies became more expensive with inflation, fans were still willing to pay the price to get their hands on the delicious cookies they love.