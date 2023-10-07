Ice Cream Cake Walked So That Ice Cream Lasagna Could Run

Nothing accompanies a celebration better than a slice of cake and a scoop of ice cream, except for maybe the combination of both. Ice cream cake is a beloved classic for a reason — it even has a national holiday on June 27 each year. Some historians believe that the trend of adding ice cream to cake originated in England amongst wealthy dessert lovers who combined cake and biscuits with ice cream and slices of fresh fruit, although the inspiration for ice cream cake can be seen all throughout history in layered confections like the trifle.

These days, ice cream cake is most commonly enjoyed in North America at celebratory events like children's birthday parties. Ice cream franchise Carvel brought ice cream cakes into the mainstream back in the 1970s when they introduced Fudgie the Whale, an ice cream cake with chocolate and vanilla ice cream separated by a layer of crunchy cookie, decorated and shaped like a chocolate whale with an adorable smile.

But even innovative ice cream cakes can start to feel like old news after a while, especially when the process of baking each layer of cake and cooling entirely before assembling the ice cream layers and decorating the entire thing is extremely time-consuming. Luckily, creative dessert lovers have found a way to take everything you love about ice cream cake and transform it into an even more surprising dessert: ice cream lasagna. Say goodbye to the cheesy, saucy pasta dish you know and say hello to stacks of sweet, frozen goodness.