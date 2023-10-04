The Wine Glass Hack For Perfectly Round Cookies Every Time

Is there anything better than a freshly made chocolate chip cookie? Some might argue that any homemade cookie is a good cookie: We don't need them to be pretty, we just need them to be sweet and buttery and fresh out of the oven. But if cookie perfection is what you're seeking, there is a clever hack for producing uniformly round cookies. Making cookies is easy if you follow the correct instructions, but it does require using precise measurements and maintaining the right temperature for your ingredients; otherwise, you could end up with excessively spread-out cookies. The good news is that even if you don't have time to shape each glob of dough meticulously, you can still achieve perfectly shaped cookies. You don't need measuring spoons for this; all you need is a sturdy wine glass.

Drop cookies are so-called because their recipes call for a spoonful of dough to be dropped onto a prepared cookie sheet. However, this imprecise action doesn't always result in perfectly round cookies. To even out the edges, take a glass, invert it, and then swirl it around the warm cookie to shape the cookies after baking. You can use anything round that's slightly bigger than the cookie — a cookie cutter or a mug would do the trick. However, using a clear glass allows you to witness the process, and reduces the risk of damaging the cookies.