How Long Should You Bake Spaghetti Squash?

When spaghetti squash is undercooked, it's unpleasantly crunchy. When it's overcooked, it's a mushy mess. When it's just right, though, it's a treat: Delicate squash flavor with a unique, springy texture. How do you achieve that perfectly al dente spaghetti squash?

The short answer: Cook it at the right temperature for the right amount of time, then check to ensure it's tender. Expect to roast your squash at 400 F for 40 minutes. Once your timer goes off, stick a fork in the skin. If there's little resistance, you're good to go. To be extra sure, drag the fork along the inside of the squash. It should separate into spaghetti-like pieces, as advertised.

But preheating your oven to the right temperature isn't the only step you need to take to cook delicious noodle squash (squoodles, if you will). It starts with choosing the right squash and ends with adding the right extra ingredients. Here's everything you need to know to serve up the perfect plate of spaghetti squash.