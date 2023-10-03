How Long Should You Bake Spaghetti Squash?
When spaghetti squash is undercooked, it's unpleasantly crunchy. When it's overcooked, it's a mushy mess. When it's just right, though, it's a treat: Delicate squash flavor with a unique, springy texture. How do you achieve that perfectly al dente spaghetti squash?
The short answer: Cook it at the right temperature for the right amount of time, then check to ensure it's tender. Expect to roast your squash at 400 F for 40 minutes. Once your timer goes off, stick a fork in the skin. If there's little resistance, you're good to go. To be extra sure, drag the fork along the inside of the squash. It should separate into spaghetti-like pieces, as advertised.
But preheating your oven to the right temperature isn't the only step you need to take to cook delicious noodle squash (squoodles, if you will). It starts with choosing the right squash and ends with adding the right extra ingredients. Here's everything you need to know to serve up the perfect plate of spaghetti squash.
Select the perfect spaghetti squash
Roasting a super spaghetti squash starts before you even enter the kitchen. Look for a dark yellow squash with no spots at the grocery store. It should feel heavy and sound hollow.
Once you're home and ready to roast, consider slicing the squash crosswise, not lengthwise. If you're making cheesy broccoli spaghetti squash Boats, of course, lengthwise is the way to go. But if you're planning to serve the spaghetti squash as, well, spaghetti, it may not be the best choice. The noodle-like flesh of the squash actually spirals around the center, like a spool of thread. By slicing crosswise, you preserve the length of the "spaghetti." Just trim the ends, cut them in half, and remove the seeds; alternatively, you can slice the squash into rings.
Salt is key to delicious anything, but it's important to season with care for spaghetti squash. Don't salt immediately before roasting. That is a recipe for mushy squash. Instead, salt the squash 20 minutes before you plan to cook it. When you return, you might find it sitting in a pool of moisture. Drain it before you roast the squash.
Spaghetti squash serving suggestions
Once you have a perfectly cooked spaghetti squash, how should you eat it? You can't go wrong with salt, pepper, and plenty of butter and olive oil. You can eat spaghetti squash with any of the fixings with which you eat real spaghetti. That's not because spaghetti squash tastes identical to the genuine article; instead, liquid clings to the noodle-like squash, making it a convenient vehicle for pasta sauce.
Start with the basics, like spaghetti squash aglio e olio. The garlic goes just as well with squash as it does with pasta. Another twist on a classic is spaghetti squash with cheese-stuffed meatballs. Developed by a registered dietitian, this recipe is a great way to enjoy spaghetti and meatballs without going into a carb coma. If you feel more adventurous, try spaghetti squash with spicy walnut picada and parmesan. Once you know how to cook al-dente spaghetti squash, you can substitute it in any pasta recipe you please.