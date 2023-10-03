Trust Us, You Need To Cook Burgers In A Cast Iron Pan
If you're not cooking your burgers in a cast iron pan, you probably don't know what you're missing. But once you give cast iron a try, you won't want to cook your burger in any other kind of pan. That's because there are some key benefits to cast iron cooking that make it the superior method for achieving the perfect crust on the outside of your burgers while maintaining a nice juicy center.
Cast iron pans absorb heat, which allows them to reach very high temperatures. Whereas other types of pans act more as conductors of heat, which causes more variation in their temperature, cast irons maintain their high levels of heat so they won't cool down when you add your burgers. This dynamic is perfect for getting the ideal sear on your burger, which is what allows that perfect crust to develop along the outside. A properly pre-heated cast iron skillet will also maintain even heat across its surface — a big plus no matter what you're cooking.
Should you use oil in your cast iron?
Cast iron should always be oiled up after each use as a part of the seasoning process, but what about when you're cooking? Most chefs do recommend a few tablespoons of oil in this case, even for burgers.
It might be kind of controversial to suggest skipping the oil altogether, but it is possible under the right conditions. A well-seasoned cast iron skillet with a nice thick patina is already fairly non-stick, which makes it ideal for cooking burgers on the stovetop without any extra oil. Of course, you don't want to try this with a brand-new pan straight from the store, or one that hasn't been properly cared for.
When choosing burgers, you don't want to use low-fat options for this method; higher fat-content burgers actually have enough of their own grease to facilitate cooking. Just make sure to get the pan nice and hot and don't try to flip the burgers until after they have released that fat into the pan and developed a good, even crust.
Cast iron on the grill
As anyone who takes their skillet camping knows, cast iron isn't just for the stovetop and the oven. But one thing a lot of people don't realize is that it can also go straight on the grill. And there are actually quite a few reasons why you might want to give this technique a try.
The biggest reason is flavor. By cooking your burgers in the pan instead of on the grill itself, those burgers will be cooking in their own tasty juices. On the other hand, when they are placed directly on the grill, their fat drips out and into the barbecue instead. This also causes flares, which can be avoided if the fat is collecting in the pan. Burgers cooked this way will also be moister and they will absorb less of the grill's smoke, leading to overall tastier meat.
Whether you cook your burgers on the stovetop or the grill it's time to give cast iron a try. You'll surely be converted to the cast iron method once and for all. After all, you just can't beat the sear from cast iron, or the perfect crust it will give your burgers.