Trust Us, You Need To Cook Burgers In A Cast Iron Pan

As anyone who takes their skillet camping knows, cast iron isn't just for the stovetop and the oven. But one thing a lot of people don't realize is that it can also go straight on the grill. And there are actually quite a few reasons why you might want to give this technique a try.

The biggest reason is flavor. By cooking your burgers in the pan instead of on the grill itself, those burgers will be cooking in their own tasty juices. On the other hand, when they are placed directly on the grill, their fat drips out and into the barbecue instead. This also causes flares, which can be avoided if the fat is collecting in the pan. Burgers cooked this way will also be moister and they will absorb less of the grill's smoke, leading to overall tastier meat.

Whether you cook your burgers on the stovetop or the grill it's time to give cast iron a try. You'll surely be converted to the cast iron method once and for all. After all, you just can't beat the sear from cast iron, or the perfect crust it will give your burgers.