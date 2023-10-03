How Does The NYC Wine & Food Festival Work?

An event like no other, the NYC Wine & Food Festival offers foodies a chance to sample an amazing variety of dishes and beverages while also supporting a good cause. The four-day event, which is sponsored by the Food Network, has been a staple of culinary culture for the last 16 years. All proceeds go to God's Love We Deliver, a charity that supplies food to seriously ill residents of New York City. For those attending the event for the first time, understanding what to expect is key to ensuring an amazing experience.

The festival will take place from October 12 through October 15 at various locations within Manhattan. Attendees have access to 80 unique happenings, and up to 500 world-class chefs will be participating in the festivities. While tickets remain for many festival events, those who wish to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets soon as sellouts are quite common. For those coming in from out of town, there are plenty of hotels partnering with the event. Otherwise, there are three separate locations for city residents to park while taking in the festivities.