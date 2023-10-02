Costco Japan's Shrimp Katsu Burger Has Us Drooling

It's really no surprise that Costco's food courts offer different menu options in different countries. Similarly, it's not that surprising that there's sometimes a little jealousy over what might be available in one place but not another. After all, it is the same brand name on the building regardless of its geographical location. This fact has some U.S. shoppers drooling over Costco Japan's latest burger offering, perhaps wishing that they could take a quick trip to the land of the rising sun just to try it.

The shrimp katsu burger does look absolutely delectable — there's no doubt about that. Its crispy breaded patty, filled with juicy shrimp, is definitely envy-inducing. To go with the crunchy burger, it's complemented by crisp lettuce leaves and spicy coleslaw, and there's just something about its plump and fluffy golden bun that puts those regular burger rolls to shame. While there isn't a lot of information about Costco's katsu burger available in English just yet, that isn't stopping shoppers from wishing they could try it. The burger reportedly retails for ¥780, which works out at just over $5 U.S., fitting with the chain's dedication to super-affordable food court options.