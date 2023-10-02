Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest Review: We Have Mixed Feelings About This Fall-Themed Candy

There's always a reason to eat Sour Patch Kids, and thanks to the brand's keen eye on the calendar, there's now almost always a season for them too. Sour Patch Kids Zombies are quite the scream during Halloween, Ornaments and Coal make for great stocking stuffers come Christmastime, and nothing says "I love you" like a box of Sour Patch Kids Hearts. Over the summer, it released Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest, and the brand has now moved away from the beaches and onto the farms for fall fun with Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest.

While pumpkins and their spice would have been an obvious move for autumn flavoring, Sour Patch Kids didn't bother going there and instead were inspired by other parts of the farm's labors of its fruits. It picked "Apple Harvest" as the theme, hoping candy lovers will rake it in. Jenna Carls, senior brand manager of candy for Mondelēz International had a little pun in a press release, saying "We're helping consumers turn over a new leaf this fall with our seasonal introduction of Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest candy." She added that the "product captures autumn's essence in a soft, chewy candy that delivers the ultimate sour-then-sweet combination our fans know and love."

So, does this Apple Harvest edition fall too far from the Sour Patch Kids tree, or are they ripe for the reaping? We were given a sample to try, so we tore open a pouch and bobbed for these apple candies to find out. Here for you is our chew and review...