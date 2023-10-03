12 Of The Unhealthiest Progresso Soup Flavors You Can Buy

Progresso's marketing message highlights its ingredients' quality and commitment to avoiding artificial flavors, but is it really as healthy as it claims? Progresso canned soups, while convenient and diverse in flavor, have shown some consistent patterns in nutritional content that raise health concerns.

Most notably, high sodium was prevalent across many varieties, a factor that, if consumed regularly, can lead to hypertension and other cardiovascular issues, according to Healthline. Additionally, many of these soups lacked essential nutrients; for example, vitamin D's consistent absence was particularly noticeable. The presence of modified food starch can be a source of maltodextrin, which can cause blood sugar spikes in another report from Healthline.

On top of this, even soups that boasted vegetable or grain content often had surprisingly low fiber quantities, making the contribution to digestive health and satiety less than optimal, according to Mayo Clinic. Ingredients like natural flavor, emulsifiers like DATEM, and certain additives might not resonate with those aiming for a natural diet. Furthermore, while not egregiously high, the addition of sugars in some varieties, combined with common allergens like soy and milk, suggest that regular consumption without complementing fresh, whole foods might not support a balanced and healthful diet as suggested by NHS.