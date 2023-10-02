When Your Caprese Salad Needs A Little Boost, Look To Grilled Eggplant

Tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella: Put them together with olive oil, balsamic, and a little salt, and you have a beautiful, fresh Caprese salad. This Italian summertime classic makes for an ideal light meal or appetizer, but can sometimes end up being a little too light, especially when you're particularly hungry.

Adding meat can overwhelm the delicate flavors of the mild mozzarella and juicy tomato. So instead, try another veggie with a bit more backbone to it: grilled eggplant. Grilled eggplant is a wonderful addition to this meal, with a slightly sweet and smoky flavor and some much-needed toothsome texture. Though eggplant isn't a classic Caprese ingredient, it's a welcome addition to the salad and goes wonderfully with the existing flavors in the spread. It marries well with the milkiness of the mozzarella, is already a classic pairing with basil, and stands up nicely to the acidity of the tomato. Plus it's a hefty enough veggie to make the salad feel a little more like a proper meal.