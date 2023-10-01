The Simple Tip To Make Your McDonald's Drink Last Longer

What McDonald's run would be complete without a refreshing soft drink? While part and parcel to a satisfying fast food experience, some customers are left frustrated by the ratio of ice to beverage found in their cups. Ice takes up precious room in a drink, which means you may end up at the bottom of the cup before you even make it home. To avoid this common complaint, request your beverage sans ice the next time you visit McDonald's.

Removing ice from the equation leaves a lot more room for the soft drink of your choice, whether that's Coke, Fanta, or Sprite. Forgoing ice in a McDonald's drink also prevents the beverage from getting watered down, which is bound to happen if you have a cup full of ice. In the event that you simply must drink your beverage chilled, you can request light ice instead, which still leaves more room for your drink. However, McDonald's employs some nifty tricks to ensure beverages are chilly right out of the dispenser.