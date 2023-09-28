Ocean Spray Cranberry X Dragon Fruit Review: Should You Line Up For The Re-Release?

Ocean Spray began in 1930 as a cooperative of cranberry growers. The first product was the Jellied Cranberry Sauce that none of us would be caught without on Thanksgiving. From there, the cooperative grew, and the line of products expanded exponentially. In its endeavor to continue growing the brand, Ocean Spray has released its first new flavor in over two years, Ocean Spray Cranberry x Dragon fruit. This delightful beverage unites freshly harvested tart cranberries with the distinct flavors of dragon fruit for a vibrant blend unlike anything you've ever tasted.

We had the opportunity to sample this limited-edition cranberry juice blend. Having a great affinity for the jellied cranberry sauce, juices, and dried fruit varieties produced by Ocean Spray, we were eager to taste this unique addition to the family. We assessed this juice based on aroma, overall appeal, and, most importantly, flavor. Read on to see if this juice lived up to its hype and where you can obtain your bottle of this exciting new product.