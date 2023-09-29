McDonald's 'Monster Mac' Hack Is A Serious Food Challenge If You're Up For It

TikToker @theglasssniper shared his review of this epic burger stacked eight patties high and gave it a ranking to match. According to the user, this burger will run you $11, but the burst of cheesy, meaty goodness might be worth it. If a Big Mac isn't enough burger for you, the Monster Mac secret menu item might be worth a trip through the drive-thru. However, while the aforementioned TikToker simply asked for the "Monster Mac" at his local McDonald's drive-thru window, you may have to be more specific when ordering, as not every employee will be privy to the latest secret menu trend. To order a Monster Mac, ask for a Big Mac with the number of extra patties you want. You may also have to assemble it yourself by ordering three double cheeseburgers and layer in the extra patties between your Big Mac, although we aren't sure what to do with all those extra buns.

While the company has never made any official confirmation that a secret menu exists, users on social media continue to share their McDonald's menu hacks. One TikToker back in July 2023 secured a Monster Mac after simply asking nicely, confirming that certain locations are still willing to accommodate this massive request. Keep in mind that not all locations may allow employees to make drastic modifications to menu items, and if they do, you'll definitely be forking over a chunk of change for all the extra patties.