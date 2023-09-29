The Creative Way To Transform Frozen Tortellini Into A Ridiculously Fun Meal

Before you get too excited about the extras you could pair with your tortellini, we have some pre-skewer business to discuss first. First, it can be tricky to tell when stuffed pasta is cooked through, especially when it's previously frozen, so make sure you know how long this step will take. After all, you do not want overly soggy pasta that won't thread onto the skewers. Next, after the tortellini have been cooked and drained, the best way to cool them is on a big tray lined with a baking sheet. This prevents the tortellini from sticking together, and the risk of them splitting will be avoided.

After they've thoroughly cooled, you can start building the skewers. As a rule of thumb, choosing chunky ingredients you know will remain on the skewers is best. However, you can fold herbs and thin slices of meat before skewering; this will prevent them from being easily torn off.

If you want to prepare tortellini skewers in advance, prepare the pasta 24 hours before serving. Then, store them in the refrigerator — tightly wrapped — to ensure the pasta doesn't dry out. You can prepare the skewers ahead of time, too, but be mindful of the shelf life of your other ingredients.