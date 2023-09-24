The In-N-Out Secret Menu Hack That Delivers A Spicy Kick

Upon first glance, In-N-Out's menu might look pretty barren — these days, you rarely roll up to a drive-thru and see only three burger options, fries, and a collection of drinks. To the untrained eye, you might not understand what all the fuss surrounding this Southern California burger chain is all about. But locals and die-hard fans know that the In-N-Out menu has tons of secret offerings, as long as you know how to ask.

The classic burger comes on a soft bun with your choice of one or two patties, topped with slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and the special secret In-N-Out sauce. But this classic burger order is just the tip of the iceberg. From mustard grilled patties to the breadless "Flying Dutchman" style burger, In-N-Out is known for its secret menu hacks that take your meal to the next level. If you're looking to add an extra layer of spice to your cheeseburger, consider adding spicy yellow chilies. While you won't find this ingredient anywhere on In-N-Out's written menu, chilies are often a complimentary offering located near the condiments of the burger joint's dine-in locations. Or, you can ask the chef to add a few of the hot chili peppers right onto the bottom bun of your burger. For this menu hack, ask for "chopped chilies" as a customization, and prepare for some extra heat.