Mayo Ice Cream Exists And People Feel All Kinds Of Ways About It

The ice cream counter is a special place, breathing nostalgic memories of melting vanilla cones or the taste of a soothing mint chocolate chip. You may have a fairly rudimentary approach to scoops of ice cream, always choosing a trustworthy favorite. But, if you decide to peer over to the other wondrous flavors available, you may find your mind blown. Let's start with mayo ice cream.

Mayonnaise ice cream is not a new concept; remember when that shop specialized in mayo-ketchup ice cream? Mayo ice cream made viral waves because it split the online community. In 2018, the ICE Artisan Ice Cream shop in Falkirk, Scotland, produced this exact flavor, and since then, it has been met with mixed reviews.

Some are pleasantly surprised with how well the flavor works as an ice cream, commenting on how the creaminess of the mayo is the perfect addition. However, others have called it nothing short of sacrilege. Ultimately, you'll need to decide for yourself.