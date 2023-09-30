Heavy Duty Mayo Is The Rich Condiment Variation You Never Knew You Needed

We all know about mayo, but have you ever heard of heavy-duty mayo? (Yep, it's a thing.) This extra-strength condiment is a bit of a restaurant industry secret. Food manufacturers claim that the stuff stays creamier, grilled cheese gets browner, and sandwiches taste more savory with heavy-duty mayo than with the standard issue stuff.

But what is it? The truth is, the "heavy duty" in heavy-duty mayo isn't FDA-regulated, so it depends on the brand. But normally, heavy-duty mayonnaise, also known as extra heavy mayonnaise, is just mayo with more egg. The natural richness and binding properties of those eggs can make mayo a workhorse in the kitchen.

To make sure you're getting the real, eggy deal, check the nutrition label, which lists ingredients in weight order. For example, Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise lists liquid whole egg yolk somewhere far down the list of ingredients, while Hellmann's Extra Heavy Mayonnaise lists both whole eggs (the second ingredient) and egg yolks. Read: More eggs, plus higher up in the ingredient list, equals heavy-duty mayo.

Ready to buy that rich, creamy mayo? Don't go looking at your local grocery store. You'll need to go to a restaurant supply store for this under-the-radar ingredient. Plus, here's how to use it most effectively in the kitchen.