Teres Major Steak Is An Underrated Cut Of Meat You Need To Try

Let's cut to the chase: Steak is flippin' expensive. That comes with the territory when you're upheld as the epitome of fine dining. If you want to save a buck on beef, you will be forced to resort to tough, gristly cuts – steaks that shouldn't be grilled because high heat inevitably turns them dry and rubbery. Sure, you can render almost any cut nice and tender through slow-cooking, but sometimes you want that charred crust and pure beefy flavor that you can only get by grilling and searing. If this is your preference, it can feel like you're doomed to spend a lot, but there's a little-known cut that lets you enjoy the tender succulence of a filet mignon or ribeye for a fraction of the price. It's called the teres major steak.

Unlike virtually every other beef cut out there, the teres major steak actually bears the name of the muscle from which it's made. In fact, you're more likely to hear the name in a biology class than at a steakhouse, as humans are also equipped with these muscles. The teres major lies just below the shoulder blade, and in cows, it is adjacent to the flat iron steak. The teres major is known by many other names, including the shoulder tender, petite tender, mock tender, and bistro tender. Some say it is the second-most tender cut of beef after the tenderloin, which begs the question, why don't more people know about it?