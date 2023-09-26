Air-Fried Buns Will Add A Crispy Crunch To Every Burger

If you're not toasting your buns, you're missing out on one of the simplest ways to upgrade homemade hamburgers to burger joint status. Not only does a light toasting enhance the bun's flavor and prevent the gumminess that causes white bread products to stick in your teeth, but it will also prevent the condiments and burger juices from making the bun soggy. Indeed, a burger bun with a bit of a crispy crunch is superior to a soggy mess that will inevitably fall apart as you eat.

Whether you're already toasting your hamburger buns or not, it's time to give the air fryer a try. Air-frying will provide those buns with the perfect crisp exterior, and it will take almost no time at all. So prepare to step up your burger game — this method will have you wondering why you haven't been popping your buns in the air fryer all along!