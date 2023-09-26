Air-Fried Buns Will Add A Crispy Crunch To Every Burger
If you're not toasting your buns, you're missing out on one of the simplest ways to upgrade homemade hamburgers to burger joint status. Not only does a light toasting enhance the bun's flavor and prevent the gumminess that causes white bread products to stick in your teeth, but it will also prevent the condiments and burger juices from making the bun soggy. Indeed, a burger bun with a bit of a crispy crunch is superior to a soggy mess that will inevitably fall apart as you eat.
Whether you're already toasting your hamburger buns or not, it's time to give the air fryer a try. Air-frying will provide those buns with the perfect crisp exterior, and it will take almost no time at all. So prepare to step up your burger game — this method will have you wondering why you haven't been popping your buns in the air fryer all along!
How to get crispy burger buns
Generally, fast food spots use conveyor toasters to crisp their buns, while restaurants do so on their industrial flat iron grills. So it might seem like burger joints have a leg up already, but that doesn't mean you can't get crispy buns at home using equipment you already have. Some people use the toaster oven or even their regular range. Chef Bobby Flay recommends placing the inside side down on a griddle or grill. But it's the air fryer that will give your buns the most authentic and uniform crunch. "This method will produce that classic and crispy texture we love on a burger bun," Kevin Cabrera, an executive chef for The Save Mart Companies, told Insider.
As you already know, the air fryer is quick, so pay close attention to your buns while cooking. They can quickly go from crispy to overcooked if you don't keep an eye on them. Just one minute will do but go for two if you want them extra crispy. You can also season the buns with butter, mayo, or garlic oil.
What about the burger patties?
The air fryer isn't just perfect for toasting up those buns; you can use it to make the whole burger. Yes, you can cook hamburger patties in the air fryer as well! Doing so is not only convenient and fast, but it will help keep your kitchen clean during the process. After all, everything will be contained inside the air fryer instead of getting greasy splatters all over your stove. It's also easier than firing up the grill just for a few burgers.
Air fryers are also perfect for cooking hamburgers on warm days. With the heat trapped inside, you won't risk sweating over that hot stove just to get dinner on the table. Toss in some fries or tater tots, and you have a whole meal ready in no time. Not to mention, cleaning up afterward will be a cinch.
The next time you're craving hamburgers, be sure to give the air fryer a try for crispy restaurant-style buns. You won't be disappointed.