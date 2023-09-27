We've All Been Sleeping On Rice Krispies Treat Ice Cream Sandwiches

You can approach making Rice Krispies ice cream sandwiches one of two ways: By starting with homemade treats, or by using pre-made, wrapped treats. Both will be delicious; However, if you make your own treats you can add all kinds of flavors to the mix like peanut butter, Oreo cookies, chocolate chips, and so on.

If you want to make your treats from scratch, mix them up according to Kellogg's classic recipe and add any extra flavors you might like. Then, while they're still hot, spread the treats into a thin layer on a large sheet pan. When they're cool to the touch, cut the layer in half with the pan facing you horizontally to make two wide rectangles of treats.

While the treats are cooling, take the ice cream out of the freezer to let it warm up. You want to catch it when it's soft enough to spread but hasn't become liquid. Now, spread an even layer of ice cream on one side of the Krispies treats, pop the other layer on top, and put the whole thing in the freezer for at least four hours. Once the ice cream is solid, take them out and cut individual sandwiches to size.