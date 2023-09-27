We've All Been Sleeping On Rice Krispies Treat Ice Cream Sandwiches
There's just something about a Rice Krispies treat that transcends generations. Since the recipe debuted in 1939, the simple, satisfying snacks have been a go-to comfort food that's perfect for packing in a school lunch, serving up with a cup of tea, or simply indulging a sweet tooth anytime. For a long time, the original recipe that's made with just Rice Krispies cereal, melted butter, and marshmallows was the endgame. With a treat so easy to make, there was no reason to mess with success. These days, however, Rice Krispies treats are turning up in all kinds of recipes and social media videos as an ingredient, including ice cream sandwiches. It's sort of genius, really, since regular Rice Krispies are typically served with milk. A Rice Krispies ice cream sandwich is like a reimagined bowl of cereal that you can hold in your hands and eat for dessert.
Ice cream sandwiches made with Rice Krispies treats are super easy to make, all you need is your favorite ice cream and a supply of finished treats. Homemade ice cream sandwiches, in general, are very straightforward. The goal is a layer of ice cream squished between two layers of sweet cookies, and because Rice Krispies treats are kind of like a cookie, they're definitely fair game for sandwiches.
Making your treats from scratch
You can approach making Rice Krispies ice cream sandwiches one of two ways: By starting with homemade treats, or by using pre-made, wrapped treats. Both will be delicious; However, if you make your own treats you can add all kinds of flavors to the mix like peanut butter, Oreo cookies, chocolate chips, and so on.
If you want to make your treats from scratch, mix them up according to Kellogg's classic recipe and add any extra flavors you might like. Then, while they're still hot, spread the treats into a thin layer on a large sheet pan. When they're cool to the touch, cut the layer in half with the pan facing you horizontally to make two wide rectangles of treats.
While the treats are cooling, take the ice cream out of the freezer to let it warm up. You want to catch it when it's soft enough to spread but hasn't become liquid. Now, spread an even layer of ice cream on one side of the Krispies treats, pop the other layer on top, and put the whole thing in the freezer for at least four hours. Once the ice cream is solid, take them out and cut individual sandwiches to size.
Make sandwiches with pre-made treats
Making Rice Krispies treats is not complicated, but you don't need to make a whole batch of them from scratch to get in on the ice cream sandwich fun. If you only want a few special ice cream sandwiches, or you don't have a lot of freezer space, you can make a small batch of ice cream sandwiches using a couple of pre-made treats. The pre-made treats happen to be about the right size and shape for an ice cream sandwich, so all you have to do is cut them in half with a serrated bread knife to make top and bottom pieces. Take the ice cream out of the freezer and let it soften enough to make it spreadable, and then spread it on each of your split Rice Krispies treats. Pop the tops on and put your finished sandwiches in the freezer and let them harden up for at least four hours, and then they're ready to eat.
Your Rice Krispies sandwiches will be delicious just the way they are, but you can always make them a little more next level with some extra garnishes. Try dipping the edges of your sandwiches in multicolored or chocolate sprinkles before you freeze them, or try toasted coconut, graham cracker crumbs, or mini chocolate chips. After they come out of the freezer, you can also dip them on one side in melted chocolate and then refreeze them before serving.