Bratwurst Lovers Will Want To Sink Their Teeth Into Wisconsin's Unique Burger

If you are a fan of bratwurst, you may want to consider spending some time in Wisconsin because, besides being famous for cheese, the Badger State is also renowned for its iconic brats. In fact, Wisconsin bratwursts have a long history as the sausages were believed to have been brought to the area by German immigrants, especially those who settled in Sheboygan — the Wisconsin city that was crowned the Bratwurst Captial of the World in 1970. Over the years, like many foods brought to the United States from other countries, the preparation of the famous Wisconsin brat has changed, and today, there is a new and incredibly delicious version of the brat that is popular throughout the state: The brat burger.

Despite what you may think when you hear the words "brat" and "burger" together, a Wisconsin brat burger isn't just two sausages between hamburger buns. Instead, brat burgers look like regular hamburgers. The only difference is that the patty is made from bratwurst meat. Because brat burgers have all the wonderful and spicy flavors of a good bratwurst sausage, they are often topped with typical brat toppings like Dijon mustard, pickled onions, beer sauce, or sauerkraut.