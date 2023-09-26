Can Chefs Legally Have Secret Ingredients In Their Recipes?

Plenty of curious food lovers have experienced a version of the following scenario: You're savoring the last bites of a delectable dish at a restaurant, and when you beckon your server over to ask what's in it, they give a little wink and tell you it's the chef's secret recipe. In many cases, they're being totally serious. Two methods of recipe protection exist for chefs and food companies who wish to do everything in their power to prevent folks at home — or worse, other restaurants — from mimicking the cheesecake recipe their great-grandmother whispered on her deathbed.

The first recourse is keeping a tight lip and billing the recipe as a "trade secret." The second, which requires more paperwork, is to apply for a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. While these options are a chef's best bet for protecting recipes, the cat sometimes still gets out of the bag. Here's how the recipe-protection process works — and what happens when it doesn't.