Bibigo Crispy Dumpling Bites Review: Should You Stock Up On These Korean-Inspired Frozen Foods?

Bibigo has been producing authentic Korean cuisine since 1953. Its name comes from a mashup of the Korean word for "mix," which is "bib," and the word "go." These packaged foods are inspired by harmony and balance between nutrition, flavor, texture, and color. Each product is tasty, unique, and, above all, convenient.

Its newest offerings are decadent Korean-inspired dumplings that don't require the mess or hassle of pan-frying. These Crispy Dumpling Bites are available in two authentic flavors: Crispy Dumpling Bites Bulgogi Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Sauce and Crispy Dumpling Bites Spicy Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Sauce. The dumplings are ready in minutes in a microwave, toaster oven, or air fryer. Once heated, toss them with the included sauce package and serve for a quick snack or meal.

We had the opportunity to sample these delectable Korean dumplings. Having experienced several other products from this brand, we had high hopes. Bibigo consistently delivers flavorful mandu, wontons, soup and steamed dumplings, potstickers, crunchy chicken, and fried rice dishes. It also has a line of Korean hot sauce, go-chu-jang sauce, barbecue sauce, and kimchi to spice things up. If precedent indicates what these new dumplings will be like, we think we are in for a treat. Read on for all the details.