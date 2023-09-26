It's Time You Start Pairing Your Fresh Corn With Fruit

Sweet, tender, and juicy — a simple corn on the cob is one of the most satisfying side dishes of all. Beyond serving as a savory side, corn also does well as a delicious, buttery topping for salads, and can even be thrown on the grill with some smoky paprika and cheese for Cotija Mexican Corn. It's certainly a versatile vegetable, but you can actually combine it with even more than you think. Here's why.

Contrary to popular belief, corn is actually not just a vegetable, but also a fruit (and that's not all! But more on that later).Because it comes from a flowering plant, corn is, botanically speaking, classified as a fruit. Scientific definitions aside, corn also lends a subtle sweetness that makes it comparable to other fruits. Because of this, one lesser-known but equally satisfying pairing you should try with your corn is other types of fruit.

If this revelation is blowing your mind, you're not alone. But now that you know more about the true identity of corn, it's time you start pairing the fresh pick with other fruit to bring out its best qualities. Here are a few suggestions to start.