Slow-Cooked Corn Is So Easy You'll Never Go Back To The Grill Again

The end of the summer and early fall is prime corn season in the U.S., and there are so many ways to eat this vegetable. From succotash to corn salad recipes, there are tons of dishes to celebrate the corn harvest. But nothing beats eating corn on the cob. It's a backyard barbecue staple and a must-have at any clam bake. If you're planning to feed a crowd, there's a super-easy way to steam a big batch of corn without messing around with a big pot of water: by using your slow cooker.

You might only think about your slow cooker when it's time to make a batch of pulled pork or a pot roast. But these kitchen workhorses are great for all kinds of tasks, including steaming corn. Plus, it doesn't get more low-maintenance than making food with a slow cooker. All you have to do is set the corn up in the slow cooker, turn it on, and let the gentle heat slowly steam the corn to perfection.

As a bonus, the slow cooker will keep the corn at the right temperature throughout your meal.