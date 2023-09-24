Jam Is The Truly Unexpected Addition That Pairs Well With Eggs

No proper brunch or breakfast menu feels quite complete without some eggs somewhere in the mix. Plus, eggs are incredibly versatile, tasting great with tons of different condiments ranging from aioli and mayo to cheese, and so much more. Besides the classic toppings for this breakfast dish, like ketchup or salt and pepper, there are also a couple of unexpected condiments and add-ins you can try that can really take your eggs to the next level.

One such food that you can pair with your eggs is jam, according to Insider. The outlet recommends that intrigued parties can "combine strawberry jam and scrambled eggs in a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect savory and sweet combo." Or, you can simply add a dollop of the sweet stuff right on top of your homemade eggs.

If neither of those options appeals, you can play around with using jam as an omelet filling or actually mix the jam right into eggs as you scramble them for a fruity twist on a breakfast classic. Whichever way you decide to go, adding your favorite jam to your eggs can take your morning meal from bland to flavorful in a heartbeat.`