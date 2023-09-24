Jam Is The Truly Unexpected Addition That Pairs Well With Eggs
No proper brunch or breakfast menu feels quite complete without some eggs somewhere in the mix. Plus, eggs are incredibly versatile, tasting great with tons of different condiments ranging from aioli and mayo to cheese, and so much more. Besides the classic toppings for this breakfast dish, like ketchup or salt and pepper, there are also a couple of unexpected condiments and add-ins you can try that can really take your eggs to the next level.
One such food that you can pair with your eggs is jam, according to Insider. The outlet recommends that intrigued parties can "combine strawberry jam and scrambled eggs in a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect savory and sweet combo." Or, you can simply add a dollop of the sweet stuff right on top of your homemade eggs.
If neither of those options appeals, you can play around with using jam as an omelet filling or actually mix the jam right into eggs as you scramble them for a fruity twist on a breakfast classic. Whichever way you decide to go, adding your favorite jam to your eggs can take your morning meal from bland to flavorful in a heartbeat.`
Why jam is the perfect condiment for your eggs
If you're not sold on the idea of jam and eggs, you might be surprised to find out that this flavor combination is actually rooted in a bit of science. You see, jam is a sweet condiment, whereas eggs tend to be rather salty. When you put the two together, you get a combination of these savory and sweet tastes.
One reason why this combination tastes so good has to do with the fact that salt can enhance the flavors it's paired with. So those salty eggs will dial up the sweetness of that sugary jam you've spread over them. Additionally, when pairing contrasting flavors together, like salty and sweet, you keep your brain from getting bored of similar tastes. This will ensure you keep craving these combos again and again.
Just think of other salty-sweet food combinations like fig jam and brie cheese, or chocolate and pretzels. These all follow the same basic scientific principle of bringing together disparate flavors to yield a tasty result.
Other unexpected foods to pair with your eggs
Jam isn't the only surprising ingredient out there to pair with your scrambled eggs; there are plenty of other unexpected flavor combinations that you can try using to step up your breakfast game. Jumping off the sweet and salty combo inspiration from jam and eggs, you can always try making chocolate and banana scrambled eggs. This equally sweet and salty duo is completely different from your usual breakfast and can be a great way to get some protein into your diet while treating yourself to a sweet meal.
Another unexpected ingredient to pair with your eggs is peanut butter. You can add a spoonful of the stuff to cooked eggs, or you can mix it directly into your scrambled eggs for a salty, nutty addition to your usual breakfast protein.
If both these toppings sound too obscure for your liking, you can always go the other direction and add a salty, herby pesto to your eggs, or even some soy sauce. So, whether it's jam, chocolate and banana, peanut butter, or pesto that you decide to play around with, next time you go to cook your usual breakfast, let your creative flair shine and try some unique egg pairings. You can thank us later.