Here Are The Top 12 Cheapest Items At Outback Steakhouse
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dining out, for many, is an experience cherished not just for the food but also for the memories crafted around the table. Yet, not everyone can or wishes to spend extravagantly on every meal. What if you're limited in budget and yearn to take someone to a place with a touch of elegance? Outback Steakhouse, known for its signature steaks and Australian-inspired flavors, offers a diverse selection that accommodates both the steak aficionado and the budget-conscious diner. While their premium cuts might be the talk of the town, their more economical choices don't skimp on flavor or variety. From seafood and salads to sandwiches, their more affordable options are designed to delight.
However, cost-effectiveness shouldn't be mistaken for a compromise in quality. Diners seek brand consistency, often comparing economical items to an establishment's signature dishes or even rival brands. A cascade of external reviews, ranging from YouTubers to dedicated food bloggers, underscores the varied reception these dishes command. While some applaud the value for money, others hold reservations, emphasizing the profound subjectivity of taste. Outback's adaptability is evident in its budget-friendly choices, designed to cater to a diverse audience and varied tastes while maintaining their brand standards.
1. Cheapest Margarita: Sauza Gold Coast 'Rita
The Sauza Gold Coast 'Rita holds a special place at Outback Steakhouse, recognized as its house margarita. This cocktail combines Sauza Gold Tequila with the familiar tang of a margarita. It's presented in a mason jar, accompanied by fresh lime slices and a salted rim. Customers can choose between a frozen blend or the traditional 'on the rocks' approach. While the frozen option gives a chilled, slushy texture, the 'on the rocks' has a clearer taste profile. For those interested in a different take, there's the Down Under version which includes an added shot of Cointreau and another of tequila, available for an additional two dollars.
Various reviews offer different perspectives on the Sauza Gold Coast 'Rita. One TripAdvisor user noted, "It came in a mason jar. [...] You could barely taste the tequila," suggesting a milder flavor profile. An attendee from a Yelp Elite Squad Event commented, "Sauza Gold Coast Rita – it is their house 'rita and it was really good for a house marg." Lastly, a regular patron commented, "The margarita was good enough that I ordered another one."
2. Cheapest Signature Cocktail: The Wallaby Darned
The Wallaby Darned stands out not just for its catchy name, but also for its unique blend of ingredients. As a signature cocktail at Outback Steakhouse, it combines the sweetness of peaches, the effervescence of La Marca Prosecco, the strength of Svedka Vodka, and the fruity aroma of Dekuyper Peachtree Schnapps. All these elements are fused to create a frosty beverage that provides a refreshing buzz. Those looking for an added touch can introduce a float of Chambord Liqueur for an extra two dollars.
Patrons who've tasted The Wallaby Darned have only good things to say about it. One Yelp user enthusiastically shared, "I ordered a Wallaby Darned and it was one of the best drinks I've had!" Another satisfied customer drew a comparison saying, "If you're feeling like a cocktail, try the Wallaby Darned. It's like a frozen bellini – champagne, peach puree [...], blended with ice. It's fabulous." Meanwhile, a TripAdvisor reviewer offered an interesting perspective, "It tastes like orange soda, but it has a kick!"
3. Cheapest Appetizer: Steakhouse Mac & Cheese Bites
Mac and cheese is undeniably a cornerstone of many comfort food menus. Outback's approach to this familiar dish takes the form of their Steakhouse Mac & Cheese Bites. The preparation involves macaroni mingled with an assortment of cheeses, notably asiago, mozzarella, and parmesan. Once combined, these ingredients are crafted into bite-sized portions and fried, achieving a golden, crispy outer layer. Served alongside is a house-made ranch dip. The resulting texture contrasts — crunchy on the outside and soft within — showcase an interesting take on a classic dish.
The reception to the Steakhouse Mac & Cheese Bites has been varied. Youtuber Dylan Stephens expressed his approval, describing them as "Very cheesy. I like that a lot, nice and hot, and crispy." On the other hand, a Reddit user, claiming to be an Outback employee, had reservations about the dish, suggesting they're "yucky." A TripAdvisor reviewer also had a less-than-stellar experience, remarking that the bites seemed to lack flavor, and felt akin to "eating a ball of Elmer's glue."
4. Cheapest Salad: Signature Side Salad
Outback offers a Signature Side Salad with two familiar options for patrons seeking something lighter. The House Salad features a mixture of fresh greens, cucumbers, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, red onions, and homemade croutons. Customers have the flexibility to personalize this salad by choosing their preferred dressing. Alternatively, the Caesar Salad showcases Romaine lettuce and homemade croutons, all tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing and garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
The salads have garnered a range of reviews, and the Caesar Salad, in particular, has been a point of discussion. A TikTok user, iyonahh24, had high praise for most elements, citing that "The cheese was perfect, the Caesar was perfect, the lettuce was perfect," although they felt the croutons were lacking. In stark contrast, a TripAdvisor user couldn't overlook the use of head lettuce and its poorly torn chunks, vowing to avoid it in the future.
Food bloggers have also had their say. Acrentropy was particularly enamored with the Caesar dressing's tangy bite and the buttery, melt-in-the-mouth croutons. On the other hand, Richard Reviews Everything provided a more neutral take on the House Salad, commenting, "Outback has made a workable salad. If what you're looking for is green stuff, this will do for green stuff."
5. Cheapest Steak: 6-Ounce Center-cut Sirloin
For those seeking a steak option that's both satisfying and budget-conscious, the 6-ounce Outback Center-cut Sirloin is a notable choice. This particular cut is known for its tenderness, and its lean profile is complemented by a hearty flavor. Seasoned with Outback's distinct blend of spices, the sirloin is then seared to enhance its natural characteristics. Diners have the option of pairing the steak with a variety of steakhouse potatoes, from mashed potatoes to Aussie fries or even a baked potato. Another choice of sides, ranging from veggies to rice or a crisp salad, completes the meal.
The sirloin has received a slew of commendable reviews from food experts. Mashed aptly captures its essence of value, remarking, "If you're looking to get the most for your money, Outback's sirloin is likely to satisfy your needs." An insightful review from Eat This Not That points out the initial peppery sensation of the sirloin but goes on to praise its intrinsic taste, noting, "Though super peppery on the first bite... the sirloin surprisingly proved to be my favorite among all of Outback's flattop-seared cuts." They further emphasized its combination of affordability and taste, suggesting it might be "the wisest choice on the menu." A TripAdvisor user mentioned their satisfaction with the 9 oz. Center-cut sirloin, emphasizing its well-grilled texture, pairing with Aussie fries, and a pleasant smoky flavor.
6. Cheapest Side: Classic Sides
To complete your meal, Outback's Classic Sides offer a choice between fresh seasonal veggies and seasoned rice. The selection of vegetables often changes depending on the time of year, but you can usually expect a combination of items like broccoli, snap peas, and carrots. These veggies are carefully steamed to achieve a balance between tenderness and a crunch. For those who prefer carbohydrates, the seasoned rice serves as a flavorful alternative.
Youtuber Timmy's Takeout was clearly impressed with the seasoned rice, stating it had "a lot of flavor" and describing himself as "genuinely impressed." On TikTok, hunterthefoodcritic also gave the rice a nod, stating it's "really good." Meanwhile, Livestrong highlighted the veggie option as a "healthy, yet flavorful menu item." Whether you're looking for a health-conscious choice or a flavorful grain to accompany your meal, Outback's Classic Sides offer something for everyone at a budget-friendly price.
7. Cheapest Entree: Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders
Outback's Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, the most cost-effective entree on the menu, aim to serve up a delightful crispy exterior paired with a succulent interior, all accompanied by a tangy honey mustard sauce. The meal is complemented by not one, but two freshly made sides, ensuring diners get a satisfying meal and more bang for their buck
While the chicken tenders may appear to be a simple dish, they've elicited a spectrum of opinions from diners and food critics alike. A Reddit user voiced concerns about Outback's updated chicken tenders recipe, stating it seemed akin to what one might find in a grocery store's frozen section. They added, "I doubt they are even hand-breaded." A notable outcry from dedicated fans came in the form of a Change.org petition initiated in February 2021. Attracting over 2,600 signers, the petition lamented a perceived change in the recipe, asserting that Outback's tenders once stood as some of the best in American chain restaurants.
On the other side of the spectrum, Youtuber Timmy's Takeout offered a more positive perspective on the tenders. He commended their tenderness and distinctive marination. While he had praise, he also suggested that the seasoning, especially the salt content, could benefit from some tweaks. He gave the tenders a commendable "8 out of 10" rating.
8. Cheapest Seafood: Perfectly Grilled Salmon
Outback's Perfectly Grilled Salmon offers a straightforward approach to seafood. Simply seasoned and grilled, the salmon's natural flavors come to the forefront, enhanced by the tangy kick of classic remoulade sauce. Diners also have the flexibility to pair the salmon with two sides of their choosing, allowing for customization. Amidst a menu primarily featuring steak options, this salmon dish has found its admirers, showcasing Outback's ability to cater to a broader palate.
Across various platforms, this item has garnered a slew of positive feedback. A TripAdvisor user went as far as to claim, "It was the best grilled salmon I have ever had." Echoing a similar sentiment, Alexis's Gluten Free Adventures commented on the impeccable seasoning and cooking of the dish, stating, "The salmon was seasoned and cooked perfectly." YouTuber Zach Eats also had words of appreciation for the dish. He remarked, "It's a really good salmon," rating it an impressive 8.8 out of 10.
9. Cheapest Sandwich: The Outbacker Burger
The Outbacker Burger represents Outback Steakhouse's foray into the world of burgers. These burgers are carefully cooked to order and paired with Aussie Fries, ensuring a substantial meal. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy house-made pickles, and mustard, it's a traditional burger with a slight Outback twist. Diners can also customize their burger experience further by adding their choice of cheese or bacon for an additional fee.
Youtuber Jay Rule found the burger to be "juicy and succulent," appreciating the toasted bun and overall taste. However, he felt the cheese could've been better and that, compared to Outback's reputation with steaks, the burger fell a bit short of spectacular. Nevertheless, he considered it a good deal and a tasty option. On the other hand, Every Burger in Vegas had a more critical view. They described it as a "steak burger," suggesting it tasted reminiscent of Outback's steak but didn't quite match up in quality. They rated the burger a 4 out of 10, drawing comparisons to other popular burger chains and suggesting there are better alternatives at similar price points.
A TripAdvisor user provided a more balanced perspective, noting the burger was "fairly good." Yet, their preference still leaned towards Outback's other offerings, such as steaks and seafood.
10. Cheapest Lunch Special
Outback Steakhouse caters to lunchtime diners with a variety of meal options, and among them, three dishes stand out equally as the most cost-effective choices. These specials are available from Monday to Friday until 4 PM, each accompanied by either Aussie Fries or fresh veggies. Diners can upgrade their sides to a premium soup or side salad for an additional fee. The first, a health-conscious pick known as Grilled Chicken on the Barbie, showcases a seasoned and grilled 5-ounce chicken breast topped with Outback's signature BBQ sauce. Recognized as one of the healthiest menu items at Outback Steakhouse, a Yelp reviewer appreciated its tender grilling, noting its subtle flavors while valuing its wholesome preparation.
Next is the 6 Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie which features six shrimp seasoned with an aromatic blend of herbs and spices and flame-grilled. Paired with Outback's garlic toast and a classic rémoulade sauce, it's a treat to the senses. Chef Pablo's praises this choice, emphasizing that even though it's listed as an appetizer, the shrimp are tantalizingly delicious, tempting one to crave more.
Lastly, the Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp consists of six shrimp hand-dipped in batter, enveloped in coconut, and fried until golden. The pairing with Creole marmalade introduces a sweet and tangy dimension. A TripAdvisor reviewer particularly highlighted the generous coconut coating and the marmalade dipping sauce as the high point of their Outback visit.
11. Cheapest Dessert: Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet
For those with a penchant for sweet delights, the Salted Caramel Cookie Skillet at Outback Steakhouse is a standout. The dessert presents a warm salted caramel cookie, enriched with white chocolate, almond toffee, and pretzels. Toasted in a skillet, it strikes a balance between a soft core and slightly crisp edges and is complemented by a scoop of vanilla ice cream. However, before indulging, it's worth considering its richness. At 910 calories, this treat represents a significant portion of the FDA's advised daily intake of around 2,000 calories to reduce the risk of obesity. Adding in the calories from the main course and other dishes you might order, your entire meal at Outback can approach this daily limit.
This dessert has evoked varied reactions from diners. A Yelp reviewer expressed disappointment, noting the dish's inconsistencies: "It was advertised as being 'warm' but was room temperature... The cookie was far too salty." On the upside, they found that "the ice cream was delicious." Adding to the positive notes, Tampa Cake Girl praised the dish, highlighting that "The star is the cookie with white chocolate chips, toffee bits, and pretzels." Contrarily, Timmy's Takeout conveyed his dissatisfaction, describing the dessert as having "an oily dirty pan" taste and missing that special cookie flavor, summing it up as "very disappointing."
12. Cheapest Wine: Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi
For those who enjoy a glass of wine without splurging, Outback offers two affordable options from Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi that do not compromise on taste. Woodbridge Chardonnay, sourced from California's Central Coast, has a deep golden color and is full-bodied. Its scent brings to mind citrus, apples, and pears. The wine offers creaminess with elements of oak, butter, and tropical fruits. It's a good companion for dishes with creamy pasta, chicken, or pork. One Target customer says, "Nice, light Chardonnay with just a bit of oak taste is perfect for everyday. Can't beat it for the price!" However, an Amazon reviewer had a mixed reaction, stating, "NOT a great wine by any stretch but it's a standard cheap wine."
The Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon by Robert Mondavi is the brand's hallmark red wine. It is smooth textured and full-bodied, with a multifaceted taste profile from being oak barrel-aged. It uses top-quality Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from the Central Valley of California. A reviewer felt positive about its profile, saying, "The taste of this is richer, less sweet (in a good way), and simply less "cheap tasting" than any of the other boxed wines I've tried." Another critique pointed out its great pairing potential: "I pair this with my lamb chops or steak and it's a hit. A little stronger than my usual without the horrible aftertaste."