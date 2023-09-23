What Makes New England-Style Ice Cream Different From The Rest?

It's winter in New England: cold, long, and snowy. The streets are slushy. The wind is biting. Most people have switched to hot Dunkin' coffee and some people have stopped wearing shorts. The ice cream shops, though, they never close — no matter the season, New England is all about ice cream. Back in 1987, the International Ice Cream Association found that New Englanders ate 151% more ice cream than the national average. And for good reason: New England ice cream is different — and if you ask any New Englander, it's better.

New England ice cream is richer, creamier, and chewier than other ice creams. This is primarily because there's less overrun, the term for how much air is whipped into the ice cream as it's being churned. Think of it like the difference between cream and whipped cream, or chocolate ganache for truffles versus whipped ganache frosting.

The overrun of ice cream is calculated by determining the percent increase of volume when making ice cream; for example, 1 cup of base that becomes 1½ cups of ice cream has 50% overrun, and 1 cup of base that yields 1¾ cups of ice cream has 75% overrun. A brand like Edy's has close to 100% overrun. New England ice creams, on the other hand, typically have only 50% to 60% overrun. This leads to ice cream so dense it's easiest to just bite it off the cone, in a good way.