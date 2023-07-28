What Are The Main Flavors In Purple Cow Ice Cream?

A New England favorite that has long since worked its way into other areas, "purple cow ice cream" is, at the end of the day, a combination of black raspberry ice cream and chocolate. How exactly it comes together depends on where you get it.

At Bart's in Greenfield, Massachusetts and Little Man in Denver, Colorado, it's black raspberry ice cream with white chocolate and dark chocolate chunks. At Acushnet Creamery in Acushnet, Massachusetts, it's black raspberry ice cream with Oreos mixed in. At Neighbor's Ice Cream in Port Orange, Florida, it's black raspberry ice cream with pieces of white chocolate hard shell. At Cayuga Lake Creamery in Ithaca, New York, it's black raspberry ice cream with chocolate chunks. Back in 2012, Friendly's released a purple cow flavor that combined mixed berry (strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry) ice cream with chocolate "flavored" chunks, but the company has since changed the name to Purple Potamus.

Black raspberry and chocolate is a classic combination. It's certainly not limited to New England — but it's also not often called "purple cow." Most often, you'll find an ice cream that meets the criteria but that's not branded as adorably, called simply "black raspberry chocolate chip/chunk," such as Graeter's (which happens to be Bobby Flay's favorite ice cream).