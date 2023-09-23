The Dominican Burger That Makes Chimichurri The Star

No one seems to know exactly how the chimi burger started in the Dominican Republic or why it shares a name with the Argentinian sauce to which it bears little resemblance. For now, you'll have to rely on the popular theory that an Argentinian cook named Juan Abrales brought the recipe with him when he moved to the D.R. in the 1970s. If that speculation had some truth to it, perhaps Abrales called his sandwich chimichurri in the hopes that it would forge the same prolific path as his home country's favorite condiment. In that case, he would have been pretty successful.

If you're not up to the task of making chimi burgers at home, you might be lucky enough to live near a Dominican restaurant that serves them. Rapper and culinary personality Action Bronson has recommended heading to Washington Heights, where he would order from the food trucks parked along Amsterdam Avenue. One mobile kitchen, Chimi Luisa, has parlayed their popularity into a brick-and-mortar spot nearby. Brooklynites can always head to Puerto Viejo Restaurant in Prospect Heights, a long-running spot known for its singular take on the dish. Meanwhile, for Miamians there's the Chimi El Tigre truck, where the kitchen will load your burger with fried plantains, bacon, and even a fried egg. Still, whether you leave things to the professionals or not, you might as well whip up some chimi sauce to keep in the fridge.